Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi during the first quarter worth $98,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmmi alerts:

NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Farmmi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.