Gifto Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 101.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Gifto has a market cap of $83.53 million and approximately $395.23 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 95.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00249158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00086954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.