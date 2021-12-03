Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

