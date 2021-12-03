Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.63).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 355.70 ($4.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 556.90.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

