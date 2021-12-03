Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 30th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 173.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.30. 21,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,234. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Separately, Aegis upped their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

