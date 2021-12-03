Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 80.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,473 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

