Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 1,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.