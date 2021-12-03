Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.21 and last traded at $46.21. 17,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 23,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

