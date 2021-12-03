GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

