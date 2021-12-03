GoByte Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,556.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $180,625.46 and $2,556.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 43.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

