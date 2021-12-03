Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.