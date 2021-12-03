GoldenPyrex Hits 1-Day Volume of $89.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $291,320.70 and approximately $89.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00062320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00072002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00092380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.04 or 0.07800469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,026.36 or 1.00125273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002805 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

