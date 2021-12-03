Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KCE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,449,000.

Shares of KCE stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

