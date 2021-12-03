Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.74. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

