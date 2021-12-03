Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of SDOG opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.