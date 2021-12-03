Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 184,006 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184,006 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 155,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

