Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,487 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Metropolitan Bank worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of MCB opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.