Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,400 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.33. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

