Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,701 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Azure Power Global worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 49.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 51.8% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.