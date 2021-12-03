Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $13.62 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

