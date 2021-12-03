GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 95,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,801. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.