Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Graco were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

