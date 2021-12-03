Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,074. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

