Gravity Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $58,353.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $58,353.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 76.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00070417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.49 or 0.07793210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,612.26 or 1.00038970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

