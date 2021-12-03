Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPL shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 960,480 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPL stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,702. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

