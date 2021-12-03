Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,529,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,176 shares of company stock worth $830,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 145,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 30.1% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 116,741 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.