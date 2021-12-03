Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

