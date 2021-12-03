Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $793.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -478.14 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

