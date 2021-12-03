Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,394,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 347.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 145,240 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

