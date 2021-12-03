Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) fell 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

