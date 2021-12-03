Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,183,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 4,807,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. 3,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,185. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

