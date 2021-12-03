Harbor Island Capital LLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Intel makes up 7.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.