Harry Jr. Thomasian Buys 26,500 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.99 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $824.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

