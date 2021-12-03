Harsco Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Harsco has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 4.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 109,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harsco by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

