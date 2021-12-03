Hathor Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003132 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $395.84 million and $14.35 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00063825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.04 or 0.08016186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,263.83 or 1.00467002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 897,658,880 coins and its circulating supply is 221,713,880 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.