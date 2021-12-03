Head-To-Head Analysis: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) vs. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% First Bancorp 35.36% 14.57% 1.38%

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OptimumBank and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million 2.95 -$780,000.00 $0.58 7.53 First Bancorp $95.24 million 3.50 $27.13 million $3.07 9.87

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

