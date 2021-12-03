Head to Head Analysis: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) versus SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -7.36% -14.84% -3.18% SolarWinds 10.87% 6.23% 3.22%

84.7% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $440.22 million 11.88 -$42.73 million ($0.35) -139.03 SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.24 $158.48 million $0.67 21.39

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tenable and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 0 13 0 3.00 SolarWinds 2 7 2 0 2.00

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $62.92, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $26.70, indicating a potential upside of 86.32%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Tenable.

Risk & Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

