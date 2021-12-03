Head to Head Comparison: AIkido Pharma (AIKI) vs. The Competition

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AIkido Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% AIkido Pharma Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

Risk & Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma’s peers have a beta of 5.37, meaning that their average share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AIkido Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma Competitors 125 821 1683 33 2.61

AIkido Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 8.81%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 -$12.34 million -17.50 AIkido Pharma Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -38.72

AIkido Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma. AIkido Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AIkido Pharma peers beat AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

