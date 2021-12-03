Head to Head Comparison: Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NovoCure $494.37 million 19.19 $19.81 million ($0.27) -338.41

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paragon 28 and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. NovoCure has a consensus price target of $180.43, suggesting a potential upside of 97.47%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49%

Summary

Paragon 28 beats NovoCure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

