Head-To-Head Contrast: Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) and Its Peers

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 281 1037 1575 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.74 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 31.43

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. peers beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

