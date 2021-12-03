Head to Head Survey: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) versus Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

71.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Business First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.38 $201.21 million $5.30 13.40 Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 3.33 $29.99 million $2.60 10.78

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 34.62% 9.05% 1.25% Business First Bancshares 25.56% 13.36% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independent Bank Group and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50

Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.54%. Business First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Business First Bancshares.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Business First Bancshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.