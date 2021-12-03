Head-To-Head Survey: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Kemper pays out 106.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and BlackRock TCP Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 1.45% 0.41% 0.12% BlackRock TCP Capital 88.59% 9.41% 4.17%

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kemper and BlackRock TCP Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.21 billion 0.67 $409.90 million $1.16 47.01 BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.56 $71.37 million $2.58 5.26

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kemper and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $14.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Kemper on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

