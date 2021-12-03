HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.
NASDAQ HHR opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.
About HeadHunter Group
HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.
