HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

NASDAQ HHR opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.