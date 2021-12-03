Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down to $42.76

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.76, but opened at $41.11. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 4,924 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 15,890 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $872,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,458,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,052 shares of company stock worth $4,840,258 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after buying an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

