Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE HR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,619. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.