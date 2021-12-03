Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,619. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

