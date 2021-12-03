Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

