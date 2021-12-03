Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

