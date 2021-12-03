Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HSDT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,510. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
