Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.28. 3,295,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hertz Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

