Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 108,513 shares changing hands.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

